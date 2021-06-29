Rolo Is The All-In-One Travel Accessory For The Summer, And It’s Just $35

The Rolo works as a compression bag, wardrobe, organizer, and suitcase all-in-one, and it’s currently 30% off at just $34.99.

We’ve all been shut inside for longer than we hoped. Luckily, travel restrictions are finally loosening up, and you probably have your eyes on the best and cheapest places to visit this summer. But whether you’re traveling to your hometown, a new city, or to the mountains, you shouldn’t have to deal with bulky, cumbersome luggage.

That’s where the Rolo comes in handy. It’s a new, premier tool that’s ideal for both short-term travel and long trips. The Rolo works as a compression bag, wardrobe, organizer, and suitcase all-in-one, and it’s currently 30% off at just $34.99. The Rolo is durable enough to make through a trip to the backcountry, to the coast, or your favorite posh hotel.

Separate your shirts, pants, underwear, and socks easily inside the bag’s mesh compartment, roll it up to compress all of your clothes down, and use the hanging hook to conveniently keep your bag virtually anywhere. Closet? Check. Tree branch? Check. Bunk bed? Check.

Then grab it again and take the Rolo on the go with you. Its waterproof shell gives you an extra layer of protection for your most ambitious adventures, too. It’s 15 times smaller than a typical rolling suitcase when it’s empty, helps keep you organized while on the road, and can be worn as a backpack if you prefer.

This product has a 4.2 out of 5-star average on Amazon and is built to last with strong fabric, quality zippers, and military-grade mesh and buckles. Not to mention, the metal hanging hook and fiberglass rod that reinforce the Rolo when it’s hung make it even more reliable.

While the Rolo isn’t meant for long-term travel, it has a four-day capacity — it’s perfect for a quick weekend trip or to accompany a larger suitcase for months-long expeditions. Grab one now for $34.99, or 30% off.

Prices subject to change.