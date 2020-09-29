Rylo Rodriguez Joins NoLove Stu For New Track “Eat”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Check it out as Rylo Rodriguez lends a guest feature to A###### rapper NoLove Stu
Today we get a new single from A###### native NoLove Stu as he teams up with 4PF rapper Rylo Rodriguez for his new single titled “Eat.” Now its been a while since we had a dope rapper from A###### grace the pages of AllHipHop.com but this record makes it clear that we need to be paying more attention to this lesser known rap market. For those not completely hip to the 4PF movement, that’s Lil Baby’s label that has grown in notoriety over the last year and most recently battled it out with Wal-Mart after the mult-billion dollar chain tried to copy Lil Baby’s signature 4PF chain on their website’ jewelry store.
As for NoLove Stu, fans can look for his new project NoLove Letter coming soon for fans. Until then makes sure to tune in to this track here below via Spotify and via any of the other digital music platform like Tidal, Apple, Amazon or Deezer. There’s no question that Rylo Rodriguez at on this song, we can see what Lil Baby sees in his music. Make sure to follow both of the rappers on Twitter via their handles here: @NoLoveStu @RyloRodriguez