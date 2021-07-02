Save Over $150 on This Apple Watch Alternative

Unless you’re in a position to hand out Rolex watches, you’ll want to check out this limited-time discount. You can save $150 off the regular price and get the C-MAX Chrono-Max SmartWatch for just $59.99 today!

You may think a smartphone is all you need on the go, but smartwatches can do many things that your smartphone can’t. For example, this C-MAX Chrono-Max SmartWatch can actually enhance your health and well-being.

You can take advantage of this smartwatch as a valuable tool to track your fitness across different sports. Use it to check health vitals such as your heart rate when exercising. You can also use it to monitor your sleep cycle. Though this smartwatch is not intended to replace any medical device, it can potentially prevent issues from occurring before they impair your health. What’s more valuable than that?

There’s so much more to this smartwatch than tracking your sleep, fitness, and health. There are more than a dozen functions that are featured on a MAX 1.69” full-color touchscreen display. With push notification alerts sent directly to your wrist, you’ll no longer miss calls, chats, and texts. See what the weather is like with one quick swipe. Control your music, podcast, or audiobook playback without having to dig out your phone or tablet. Control your camera with its remote shutter. You can set alarms, activity reminders, and stopwatches, along with other functions.

The C-MAX can be fully charged in just three hours. Its accompanying app is compatible with both iOS and Android. This durable smartwatch is dust, sweat, and splash-resistant (up to 1m of brief immersion). Finally, a soft, flexible silicone band with a changeable watch face makes this smartwatch comfortable to wear all day, every day.

Included with each purchase is a manufacturer’s 30-day warranty. Unless you’re in a position to hand out Rolex watches, you’ll want to check out this limited-time discount. You can save $150 off the regular price and get the C-MAX Chrono-Max SmartWatch for just $59.99 today!

C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch – $59.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.