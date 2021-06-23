Score An Amazing $49 Discount On A Yamaha Sound System

The Yamaha ATS-2090 typically retails for $349, and it’s currently on sale for an even more affordable rate of just $299.99!

Whether you’re playing an iconic concert on YouTube or tuning into the latest Blockbuster thriller, having a quality, state-of-the-art sound system connected to your television makes all the difference when it comes to home entertainment. When shopping for an ideal home theater audio setup, consider all of the advantages that are at your disposal, and who is willing to provide best-in-class technology for an affordable rate.

The Yamaha ATS-2090 typically retails for $349, and it’s currently on sale for an even more affordable rate of just $299.99. That’s a 14% discount on the list price for an Amazon’s Choice speaker system that’s received 4.3/5 stars. It’s also a CNET Editors’ Choice, and Tech Radar wrote, “The Yamaha YAS-209 is a well-designed sound-bar and subwoofer combination that produces a surprisingly big sonic presence, and thanks to Amazon Alexa, it doubles as a fully-functioning smart speaker.”

In addition to a happy customer base and rave reviews, the Yamaha features a wireless subwoofer that provides deep bass and flexible performance. It delivers clear vocals, so you can hear dialogue better in your favorite shows and movies. We all know that it can be a real pain to be heavily invested in a story only to have a scene play, and the sound makes it impossible to understand what’s being said. Yamaha’s here to solve that problem.

With a controller app, you can adjust the sound modes, music, and more straight from your phone — this soundbar-subwoofer setup is truly designed with the user in mind. Today, you can take quality sound on the go, and ensure it at home. All you have to do is take advantage of the deals that are out there.

The Yamaha ATS-2090 is available for $299 (reg. $349) for a limited time.

Yamaha ATS-2090: 36″ SoundBar with Wireless Subwoofer & Alexa Built-in – $299.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.