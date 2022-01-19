Scot Garrambone’s New Single “Different Souls”

Given the captivating melody, it’s no surprise that you’ll want to listen to Scot Garrambone song’s again and over again.

Scot Garrambone has released a new EP. One of the most well-known songs, “Different Souls,” may help to create a peaceful ambiance. No matter where the listener is, the relaxing beats will lift their spirits.

Scot’s most recent EP has three songs. The listener’s feelings are captured in all three tunes. Given the captivating melody, it’s no surprise that you’ll want to listen to each song again and over again. You may also tell if a singer’s songs are good by regularly listening to them.

Rumor Records published Scot’s debut EP. They should be commended for mastering and producing such excellent music. You’ll be up and dancing in no time with “Different Souls.”

Listen to “Different Souls” here:

Follow Scot on Instagram here:https://www.instagram.com/scotgarrambone/