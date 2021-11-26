Singer-Songwriter Tarik Transports Listeners to New Places With His Music

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato Music is a form of art that resonates with the heart without language. Sometimes music doesn’t require words to be fulfilled; the energy within can connect with anyone. When this kind of music is […]

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato

Music is a form of art that resonates with the heart without language. Sometimes music doesn’t require words to be fulfilled; the energy within can connect with anyone. When this kind of music is accompanied by lyrics of nostalgia, it creates a virtual world for the listener. Tarik, a renowned singer, and songwriter is using his talent to create such imagery in the minds of his audience. He loves creating music because it helps him express his feelings, emotions, and thoughts.

Born in Canada, Tarik moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. He always knew the artist in him and his ability to play with music and words. Growing up, he realized his passion and started pursuing it as a profession. Unlike other contemporary musicians, Tarik never chases trends or strives to create one. He believes in creating music that people can connect to. His music is all about positive vibes and the simplicity of living.

Tarik has realized that people around the world are victims of the rat race, which makes them stressed. Somewhere we all miss the good old days when life was simple and worry-free. Most of his songs are intended to create such imagery to transport the listeners to a happier world that existed when we all were all children. He crafts melodies that inspire his audiences to travel to a world of simplicity where everyone is happy and content with themselves.

Inspired by popular music artists like Michael Jackson, Elton John, and George Michael, Tarik has created a perfect world for his audience through music. He crafts his tunes from the core of his heart and uses a child’s perception to pen down the lyrics. This often helps him invoke a deep sense of nostalgia among the audience, transporting them to happier times in their lives. In all his songs, nostalgia reigns supreme, and love is a dominant power.

Tarik has never looked forward to creating top-charting music; instead, he loves to stick to a theme that he believes in and helps him move closer to his audiences. The appreciation from his listeners after the feel-good impact that his music has on them is his biggest accomplishment. He connects with people, especially his listeners, learns about their experiences, and then relates them to his own. This intertwining of experiences has been the inspiration behind his heartwarming lyrics.

Being different in an industry that thrives on trends was not easy for Tarik. He initially struggled a lot as a solo musician who chose to reroute his art to create a happier world for his listeners. It was difficult for him to walk this path, and he kept persisting until his concept was recognized by millions with positive feedback. He now works with a producer who is a like-minded artist and never hesitates to share his opinion or suggestions with Tarik.

The musician is happy to be distinguished for his art in the industry and will continue his journey for many more years to come. He wants his music to make people happy and help them embrace the simplicity of living like they once did in their childhood.