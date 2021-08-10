Snag a Year’s Worth of Mental Health Support for Under $30 With This App

Spending time on your phone doesn’t have to be unproductive! We all spend a lot of time scrolling mindlessly on our phones, but what if there was an app geared toward helping your mental health? The Rootd Anxiety and Meditation App is the ideal app to keep on hand if you suffer from anxiety or panic attacks, and right now a one-year subscription is on sale for just $25.99 (56% off the usual price).

Referred to as “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket,” the Rootd Anxiety and Meditation App gives you peace of mind as you go about your day. Just fire it up when you need it and you’ll have access to therapist-approved exercises right at your fingertips. This female-founded and created app gives you on-demand accessibility to ensure you’ll have help managing a bout of anxiety or a panic attack any time you need it.

If you’ve ever suffered from a bad panic attack, you know how debilitating they can be. And you also know that professional help isn’t always available in those moments. Rootd is available in these moments to give you some instant help, and it’s discreet enough to use anywhere.

If school or work causes anxiety flareups, you can just turn to your Rootd app and have an ally right there with you to get you through your day. There’s a panic button to hit for anxiety attacks and a deep-breathing tool to aid reverse shallow breathing and help you calm down, as well as guided visualizations that will help you relax no matter where you are. And there’s also an emergency contact call button if that’s ever needed, too.

With 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store, users are loving this convenient way to keep your mental health in check. And it’s been featured on Cosmopolitan, Healthline, Bustle, CNET, and many more outlets. Find out what all the fuss is about and get a one-year subscription to the Rootd Anxiety and Meditation App for just $25.99 today.

Rootd Anxiety & Meditation App: 1-Yr Subscription – $25.99

