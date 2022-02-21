Spend Your Greatest Moments of Love With Shamoun’s New Single, “Livin”

He released a three-song EP this year. Like “Livin,” their popularity is on the rise. The EP, on the other hand, stands alone as a piece of art. We don’t know what SHAMOUN has accomplished, but the EP is an unforgettable experience.

We were all taken aback when “Livin’” became an international hit. A meteoric rise in SHAMOUN’s career has been fueled by the song. As a result, people are talking about him.

Nothing about SHAMOUN was known to anyone in the music business until recently. As a result, when he suddenly came and published this EP, I was taken entirely by surprise. By the engaging and pleasurable nature of all of his works, his songwriting skills may be observed to be exceptional.

