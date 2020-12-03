Squalla and Lil Keke Channel Their Inner “Robert Horry” on Celebratory New Single

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Squalla drops a new track featuring Lil Keke and the thumping instrumental comes courtesy of Dez Dynamic. Fans can expect the official video to come soon as well, which Squalla says will be shot in Houston (his hometown).
The buzzing new artist moved from Houston to California recently to help take his career to the next level, while also mixing his Houston sound with the California energy making for a great combination. What Squalla calls “a new anthem for the city of Houston,” this new banger is a must-listen for the folks down South and everyone in between.
While 2020’s been a whirlwind of a year, Squalla hasn’t slowed down one bit. Coming off recent releases “Look At Me” and “Floating”, two hard-hitting singles, the passionate emcee is prepping a new album to drop some time next year. Known for catchy lyrics, unique-sounding instrumentals and a plethora of passion, Squalla’s on his way to becoming a household name. With the aforementioned new album on the horizon, there’s a lot to look forward to from Squalla and the rest of the JV Inc. team.
Stream/download “Robert Horry” below and stay tuned for the official video coming soon!