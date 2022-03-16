Streetheat Inks Eight Figure Deal With BloxX Financial

Over the past two decades there’s only a handful of names synonymous with documenting some of Hip Hop’s defining moments. VladTV, The Come DVD, Smack URL, Cocaine City, and WorldStarHipHip come to mind immediately. Behind the scenes, however, none have been more pivotal than STREETHEAT. The legendary director Will C and his partner Tana have […]

Over the past two decades there’s only a handful of names synonymous with documenting some of Hip Hop’s defining moments. VladTV, The Come DVD, Smack URL, Cocaine City, and WorldStarHipHip come to mind immediately. Behind the scenes, however, none have been more pivotal than STREETHEAT. The legendary director Will C and his partner Tana have long worked alongside the household names in the culture. The collective formerly headed up video content on infamous entertainment site World Star Hip Hop. STREETHEAT’s illustrious career is now moving in front of the camera kicking off an exclusive 1 of 1 NFT collection with Rap’s Biggest moments and featuring its biggest super-stars.

As a full production empire, StreetHeat has produced the hottest music videos, documentaries, interviews, and countless hours of exclusive content. Some of their roster includes Lil Wayne, Dave East, Wiz Khalifa, P Diddy, Papoose, Remy Ma, Jim Jones, NAS, Casanova, Rakim, Ice T, Ginuwine, Juelz Santana, DJ KaySlay, Tony Moxberg, Benny the Butcher, Migos, Gucci Mane, The LOX, Busta Rhymes, and 2 Chainz. They also have unreleased work of some of our beloved Hip Hop icons that are no longer with us like DMX and Nipsey Hussle.

On March 24th 2022 STREETHEAT will be unveiling their NFT collection with special celebrity guest Jim Jones & Maino. The existing chemistry is already remarkable as the legendary group directed Capo’s smash hit “We set the trends” featuring the Migos.

In addition to the NFT launch, The STREETHEAT TOKEN will be launched as an Airdrop to holders of STREETHEAT NFTs, which will hold $10,000,000.00 in liquidity in the first year and a total of $40,000,000.00 in liquidity over the next 4 years post-launch. The STREETHEAT TOKEN will be in conjunction with DEX BloxXwop and a Wallet Giveaway of $5,000 Worth of Crypto and prizes. The highly anticipated event will be sponsored by Jiu-Jiu Vodka and iNTRO.

Not only has Street Heat produced both historical content and current works of art….they have built a global network that opened the doors for other filmmakers, photographers, artists, and over 80 billion views on YouTube all around the world. The new lucrative deal + harmonious partnerships will try to position SH as a major player in the web 3 format of entertainment. By pushing their brand into the Metaverse, they aim to be the preeminent name between artists/creators and the NFT/Crypto space. StreetHeat and iNTRO will further encourage ownership in the future of digital entertainment utilizing the staying power of Hip Hop.

There’s quite a buzz in the industry so be on the lookout for the first project from StreetHeat. The world will be watching to peek into some never-before-seen footage touting their robust catalog. It’s safe to say we are looking forward to the Heat coming next.

Folow them all on Instagram @tanastreetheattv @streetheattoken @the.intro.verse