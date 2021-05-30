There are a number of ways you can benefit from being able to mix a great cocktail. Mixologists and trained bartenders can make great money, and amateurs can treat themselves and friends to the delights of a high-end bar at the comfort of an at-home dinner. Considering all one can do after mastering a few drinks, it’s no wonder The 2021 Ultimate Mixology & Cocktail Trainer Bundle is valued at $1,000.

Recently on sale for $29.99, this exceptional collection of courses on various spirits and cocktails can be yours for just $20 as a part of a special, limited-time Memorial Day price drop. Do not miss your chance to access expert-level bartending and mixology lessons at an incredible rate, as this deal only lasts for a week.

Featuring 5 courses and 110 lessons, this bundle will teach you to master cocktails based on rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, and tequila. Each of these courses is valued at $200, making the $20 deal on the bunch all the more attractive. Each course features a number of lectures and content you can access 24/7. The lessons teach you how to make up to 20 cocktails per spirit in addition to providing historical lessons on the drinks and demonstrations of various mixing techniques.

Each course is taught by world champion mixologist, author, and international traveler Paul Martin, who has earned an enviable 4.6/5 stars for his expert instruction. With over a quarter-century of experience in the cocktail industry, Martin uses his knowledge from training over 40,000 of the world’s bartenders to make you a great mixologist.

Wine is delicious, and beer is becoming more and more high-end by the day, but that doesn’t mean the world of cocktails won’t live on in popular culture for years to come. Keep up with good taste, and take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to get The 2021 Ultimate Mixology & Cocktail Trainer Bundle for just $20 (valued at $1,000) as a part of a special Memorial Day price drop.

The 2021 Ultimate Mixology & Cocktail Trainer Bundle – $20



See Deal

Prices subject to change.