The Game’s Protege Richie Evans Breaks Out With Vedo On “For You”

Richie Evans Been Around The Way, But Now He’s Taking It To The Top!

Richie Evans was once The Game’s protege, but he’s been independent for a while building his music catalogue on his own. He’s back with a track produced by The Olympicks (Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar etc.). This song “For You” features R&B new chart topper, Vedo, and is becoming an anthem for the ladies. The Hip-Hop/R&B track shows Richie’s undeniable lyricism and how it can fit into a radio hit, such as this.

Richie Evans was formerly known as “Juice”. Richie Evans is a Pennsylvania born but Arizona raised recording artist. Under the name “Juice”, at the beginning of his career, he became The Game’s protégé after personally handing his demo to The Game. During his tenure under The Black Wall Street imprint, he was able to understudy the music industry. In addition to touring, Richie was featured on David Letterman & the BET Hip Hop Awards while also receiving features on renowned hip-hop publications such as XXL & the Source.

During his time in the industry, he has been able to collaborate with mainstream artists such as; Shyne, Bun B, Jay Rock & Kendrick Lamar while releasing multiple mixtapes and EP’s.