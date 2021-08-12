THE KIMONOS (OMRI MALKA & GABRIELE FALANGA) RELEASE ‘Blu Oasis’

The Kimonos have a huge following of fans as house music listeners are being blown away from their live sets. It is clear that these young musicians are going to be a household name.

Presenting The Kimonos! House music has a new DJ duo in town and they are exploding onto the scene. Reaching Beatport’s top 100 and surpassing thousands of streams across all music platforms. Their newest release is their song Blu Oasis from their READY WHEN YOU ARE EP.

The EP has 3 tracks on it in addition to Blue Oasis. The Ready When You Are Ep features four songs; Blu Oasis, Ready When You Are, Ready When You Are (Instrumental Mix), and Ready When You Are (Tom Gatley Remix). The intricacies of their song Blu Oasis are enough to have anyone asking for more. This duo is not new to music and already has an incredible track record.

They have a huge following of fans as house music listeners are being blown away from their live sets. It is clear that these young musicians are going to be a household name. The Kimonos consists of two incredible artists, Gabriele Falanga and Omri Malka who currently are based in Los Angeles California. Gabriele grew up in Italy, and Omri in Tel Aviv, but both grew up playing piano and have always been musical. Together they form to produce a sound that will have you hooked!

To check out their new hit single ‘Blu Oasis’ click here: