The Music Scene Listens in Awe as KT Lordahl Releases Her New Single “Broken”

“Broken,” KT Lordahl’s latest song, has delivered the industry another banger of a hit. Katelyn, abbreviated as KT, is a business underdog. Her music has rocked the scene to its core. Everyone is now excited to see what KT has to offer the firm in the future.

“Broken” has calming and poetic melodies that will most likely improve your mood. The music helps you get into a groove. Music gets everyone in the mood to dance, no matter what the occasion or where they are. The song has propelled KT’s musical career to previously unforeseen heights. We expect and anticipate wonderful tunes from her in the coming days.

KT rose to notoriety as a result of her Tiktok dance videos. She began her internet career in February of 2020. She has now amassed a considerable fan following on Tiktok, where she has over 200,000 followers. She launched a great modeling career after becoming popular on Tiktok. She is presently experimenting with music composition. Her dance skills came in helpful here since her sense of rhythm helped her create stronger music.

Follow KT on Instagram: @ktlordahl

Listen to “Broken” here: