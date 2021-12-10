Thejakesullivan Teams Up With Frenchie Mcm on “Ok.”

For years, musician, songwriter, and hip-hop artist Thejakesullivan has been crafting his sound in silence. The artist broke onto the scene earlier this year with a 2 song EP titled ‘Here For It’. Thejakesullivan recently teamed up with upcoming hip hop artist Frenchie Mcm for the release of his track ‘ok.’. The song lasts just […]

For years, musician, songwriter, and hip-hop artist Thejakesullivan has been crafting his sound in silence. The artist broke onto the scene earlier this year with a 2 song EP titled ‘Here For It’.

Thejakesullivan recently teamed up with upcoming hip hop artist Frenchie Mcm for the release of his track ‘ok.’. The song lasts just over 2 minutes in listening time, giving off a bar for bar gritty vibe throughout its duration.

“We just wanted to give everyone something unique,” explained Jake Sullivan. “Something they don’t really have to anything but enjoy.”

