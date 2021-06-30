This Dual Apple Watch and Phone Charger Is Now 49% Off

The multi-functional capability of the Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Charger includes a Pop-Up Dock that allows you to charge your Apple Watch and a wireless charging pad to power up your phone, AirPod, or other Qi-enabled devices at the same time.

If you don’t use a wireless charger yet, you don’t know what you’re missing out on! Once you’re rid of cable clutter, you won’t have to worry about searching for USB chargers for all of your devices. Instead, you can just drop your devices on a charging pad.

Even better, the multi-functional capability of the Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Charger includes a Pop-Up Dock that allows you to charge your Apple Watch and a wireless charging pad to power up your phone, AirPod, or other Qi-enabled devices at the same time. With just this one power source for concurrent charging, you no longer need to carry separate chargers for these two devices.

Placing a Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Phone & Apple Watch Charger in areas where you spend a lot of time — like your living room, bedroom, and office — enables you to conveniently, and more frequently, top off the charge on your devices by removing the hassle of plugging in. The unit is able to charge your phone from 0 to 100% in two hours or less.

Want to use it while traveling? Its compact design makes it portable enough to carry, and it folds for easy storage when not in use. Want to be a graciously innovative host? Place it on an end table for guests to replenish their phones when they come over. It’s not only hospitable, but it looks less tacky than dangling cords everywhere.

Charging your devices wirelessly is a safer way to transfer power, putting less strain on the charging ports of your devices. Without cords being exposed to oxygen or moisture, there’s less chance for corrosion and less risk of electrical faults. It’s more battery-friendly in many situations, especially when charging overnight. When your device is fully charged, the wireless charger automatically shuts off. This means less energy, a safer charge, and no overheated battery or phone.

