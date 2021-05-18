This Sound-Amplifying Gadget is On Sale For Under $40

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, Blade has grown into a wildly successful and groundbreaking technology. Having earned 5/5 stars from verified purchasers, this is the world’s thinnest bone conduction speaker.

Innovative products are exciting simply for breaking new ground, but when one can actually make life more enjoyable, that’s all the better. The Blade Bone Conduction Speaker is a versatile tool for making your music louder without taking up too much space, and it’s on sale for just $34.95, which is 28% off its list value.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, Blade has grown into a wildly successful and groundbreaking technology. Having earned 5/5 stars from verified purchasers, this is the world’s thinnest bone conduction speaker. One named David H. explains, “It’s small, yet actually produces a good amount of sound when placed on the right surface! Makes for good fun putting it on different things to see what changes in sound quality and depth.”

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Stereo, and bone conduction technology, this speaker makes listening to music, tracking podcasts, staying in tuned to phone conversations and conference calls all easier and more enjoyable.

The bone conduction build of the Blade turns sound into a mechanical vibration made up of various frequencies, which leverage the effects of different materials on which the device is placed and used. Set up properly, the Blade Bone Conductor delivers a high-sound volume that’s 4 to 5 times louder than the average cell phone speaker’s volume.

Blade Speakers have a DIY appeal, using natural amplifiers like bowls and cups to provide an audible and immersive listening experience without taking up the space of a full wireless speaker, and while giving your ears a break from noise cancelling earbuds.

When using the Blade Bone Conduction Speaker, you’ll be able to pair up and create a Surround Sound 2.0 experience with interconnected speakers. Listening on one of these sleek bone conduction speakers can also last up to 4 continuous hours before needing a new charge.

Pick up your own Blade Bone Conduction Speaker today for just $34.95, which is 28% off its regular price of $49.

Blade Bone Conduction Speaker – $34.95



See Deal

Prices subject to change.