TMG Film Group Premieres New Drama “OUT OF BOUNDS” On Streaming Platforms

TMG Film Group’s Memphis based drama OUT OF BOUNDS premieres today on streaming platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Premium. On January 24, 2019 a sold-out crowd watched OUT OF BOUNDS on the motion-picture screen at the Malco Theaters in Cordova, Tennessee. Leading cast:
Deyonte ‘Tatted’ Hunter (Travis Elliot)
Shalonda SJ Johnson (Naomi Farsee)
Maurin Penn (Agent Parker)
Ricky D. Smith (Money Mo’)
Tenichi Garner (Rico Elliot)
Richard Siegelman (Priest Diaz)
Eric ‘E-Gotti’ Johnson (Murda)
Derek Seals (Don)
Directed by SD Green in his directorial debut, OUT OF BOUNDS is a coming-of-age story based on the life of Travis
Elliot (Hunter), a Memphis high school basketball player on the verge of receiving an athletic college scholarship. His
dream is that of many poverty-stricken inner-city kids; to one day make it out of their environment to a better way of
life.
Travis chooses to leave playing basketball behind and begins selling drugs to pay for his brother Rico Elliot’s (Garner)
attorney after his arrest. The journey of navigating through the streets proves to be deadly, and Travis nearly loses
his life. Supporting cast:
Jessica Valentine (Eva Torres)
Shi Smith (Brenda Elliot)
Jalen Moffitt (Rob)
Denisha ‘Cookie’ Bonner (TT)
Giovonni Loso (Eva’s brother)
Bren Ransom (Coach)
Ketrick ‘Jazz’ Copeland (Mr. Dixon)
C#### Capone (Jungle)
Caleb Whiting (Ronnie)
“The wait is over! OUT OF BOUNDS is finally streaming online,” says SD Green, OOB writer, producer, and director. “After a year of a highly successful film festival run, winning 18 awards and nominations, we’re ready for audiences across the globe to see how Travis’ decision-making reshapes life as he knows it.”
OUT OF BOUNDS is written by SD Green, and produced by SD Green, Shalonda SJ Johnson, Todd Hopkins, and Gregory Anderson. To watch OUT OF BOUNDS, visit https://linktr.ee/OutofBoundsMovie.
About TMG Film Group
TMG Film Group is an entertainment sub-division of The TMG Firm that is focused primarily on the production of film and television content globally. Our company provides services to take any idea from script to screen including pre- production to post production.
As a full-service production house, our goal is to create as well as produce quality audio and innovative visual content.
We also acquire original content and secure domestic and foreign distribution. Ultimately, we bridge the gap between
writers, talents, filmmakers, producers, distributors, and all major networks.