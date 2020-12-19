TrOymaN From “Rhythm +Flow” on Netflix Drops New Single

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Rising rapper Troy Curry known as “TrOymaN” gained recognition and respect as a finalist on the Netflix music competition series, “Rhythm +Flow”. His Tay Keith – produced song, “Streetlights”went viral after his performance and the rest is “hit-story.” Although he has made appearances on BET’s”Wild Out Wednesday” and he’s received awards recognizing his talent, he remains humble as the credits roll in from his career.
TrOymaN’s latest release “YKTV” produced by Jacko is turning heads and making its’ mark in 2020. Short for “You Know The Vibe” this catchy single found it’s way in the hearts of fans and peers in the Hip-Hop world recently.
“I was inspired to make ‘YKTV’ after being on a trip in Miami and wanting to manifest the lifestyle that I was experiencing for a brief moment. It let me know that I can have whatever I want in life with hard word and dedication,”
“His 2020 EP Insomniac,and his first project, A.P.R.I.L, are a strong part of his foundation which lead to the road of success. TrOymaN keeps it real and he gives a part of himself in every bar which leaves his fans wanting more from this Bay area lyricist, songwriter, actor and record producer. The passing of his mother is a motivational force that drives him,” TrOymaN’s publicist said in a statement to the press.