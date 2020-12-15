Yung Pooda – “Chicken N Grits” ft Dreamdoll (P### by Cool & Dre)

Yung Pooda
By : / Categories : Sponsored Posts / December 15, 2020

Check it out as Yung Pooda releases his new single, “Chicken N Grits” produced by legendary producer duo Cool & Dre and featuring Dreamdoll. Spread the love      

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts) 

Check it out as Yung Pooda releases his new single, “Chicken N Grits” produced by legendary producer duo Cool & Dre and featuring Dreamdoll.

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : Yung Pooda


Scroll to Top