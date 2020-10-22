Chicago’s Z-Gang Talks New Single “UP”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Coming on the back of the success of his last two singles “Slide With Me” and “Live” featuring rising star T-Rell, seasoned Chicago rap artist and producer Z-GANG is back with a brand new single titled “UP,” taken from his forthcoming album set to be released on Thanksgiving, November 26th. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Z has been making music since the age of 14 and continues to shine.
AllHipHop had a chat with the Wind City native recently to talk about the single, his upcoming album, and plans for 2021.
AllHipHop: Tell us about your new single “UP.”what’s it all about?
Z-GANG: The track is about motivation. It’s a celebration for the underdogs. Everything I rap about on “UP” is real life, my real life. I’ve been down so long that it’s nowhere else for me to go but up, hence the title of the single. I’m a winner not a loser, you feel me. My message is simply never give up, your blessings are coming.
AllHipHop: What was the creative process behind making the single?
Z-GANG: I literally woke up one morning thinking about how the world has been just in shambles so I decided to make something motivating for the world. I headed to the studio and got it done in about an hour.
AllHipHop: How about your last single ‘Live’ with T-Rell, how did you both connect and what was it like working together?
Z-GANG: T-Rell is a good brother. He motivated me during a tragic time in my life and I respect his grind. We had similar stories so I reached out to him and we did business, it was great working with him. All it took was one night and the song was done. He’s now a family member to me and I also work with his producer Rob Stovall ‘BKA’ Yxng Stov who also produced two songs on my new album.
AllHipHop: What can you tell us about your upcoming album which is set to be released this Thanksgiving?
Z-GANG: You know when you go to mom’s or grandma’s house and you get the best food and it’s seasoned perfectly. Nothing else tastes better than home cooking. That’s exactly what my album feels like, everything goes together, it’s seasoned just right so it’s time to eat, and you will be full.
AllHipHop: How has the current pandemic and lockdown affected your music plans this year and how have you been able to adapt?
Z-GANG: It definitely stopped the show grind, but it made me find the way to my people. So it’s been bad and good, but you can’t go wrong with God.
AllHipHop: What’s the biggest realization you’ve had this year?
Z-GANG: I can do all things as long as I’ve got a brain.
AllHipHop: As a music artist, what are you still trying to learn?
Z-GANG: With me being an artist, producer and running a business, I believe you should try to learn everything there is because you can’t know enough, so I’m always in learning mode, the possibilities are endless that way.
AllHipHop: How would you describe the current state of Chicago rap and what do you bring to the table?
Z-GANG: There are too many hidden gems here, I love Chicago music new and old. As for me, I’m bringing my real life to the table and I’m showing what guidance is for the ones in the back.
AllHipHop: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received and how is it influencing you today?
Z-GANG: An O.G of mine always tells me to never give up, and reach 1 teach 1. It got me still standing on the south side of Chicago, IL till this day.
AllHipHop: What comes next for Z-Gang? What does next year look like for you?
Z-GANG: Only God knows truly, but we’re going ten times harder in 2021! I will be everywhere, web or in person… Big shout out to AllHipHop for the love and support!