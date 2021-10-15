ZakG is Getting Big Looks After Dropping New Single “Friends”

ZakG, who was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, is a budding hip-hop musician looking to take his career to the next level by the end of 2021. He has a distinct sound that is unlike anything else in the industry right now, and he is capitalizing on it to grow rapidly. There is no doubt that he has the ability to be a big-time star; now it is just a matter of waiting for his big break. He has recently released his new track “Friends,” and it is a smash hit.

The song “Friends” is about ZakG not needing any new friends. He has the ones he requires and understands that anyone attempting to enter his life on a friend level these days is simply wanting to gain from him and his success. He knows it can be a shady world out there, especially in the music industry, and he isn’t going to take any chances.

“Friends” is a masterpiece of a song that exposes the naked truth of what it’s like to be successful. Those who used to turn a cold shoulder at you try to re-enter your life, while new individuals try to sneak in. Fortunately for ZakG, he is aware of this and is not allowing it to occur. If you loved “Friends,” keep an eye out for future releases from ZakG, as there is a lot more in the works from the talented young artist.

Follow ZakG on Instagram: @zakg_tc

Stream ZakG’s “Friends” on Spotify: