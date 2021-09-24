Eternia On New Album “Free”, Recording After A Ten-Year Break, Her Marriage To Mr. Lif And More

Eternia checks in with AllHipHop on the latest episode of The Library with Tim Einenkel. She discusses her connection to Canadian Hip-Hop, working with greats like Rah Digga, DJ Premier, and more!

This week on AllHipHop.com Presents: The Library with Tim Einenkel, Tim sits down with hip-hop artist Eternia. In 2005, the lyricist dropped her debut album, It’s Called Life, and she’s about to drop her fifth album, Free (Produced by Rel McCoy).

Eternia & Rel McCoy is a liberating ‘beauty from ashes’ sonic journey from two of Canada’s hip-hop greats. The album represents a grand comeback for Eternia, who in 2010 released the Juno Award-nominated At Last with producer MoSS on Fat Beats Records.

Transformative events changed her life since that release, including personal triumphs (starting a family) coinciding with personal struggles (mental/physical health) and artistic struggles (this project was rebooted), all while navigating a global pandemic and the isolation that ensues.

Free is born of these experiences as she partners with Rel McCoy, a Juno Award-winning producer she compliments heavily for providing the incredible soundscapes on the record, as well as contributing a few vocal appearances.

It’s easy to hear just what she means on standout singles like the warm and nostalgic “Most PPL” and moody and haunting “Home,” the latter of which features fellow Canadian talents Shad and SHEAL.

These are lyrically rich, profound tracks that are both easy to follow but brimming with layers, effortlessly walking us through complex themes with straight-shooting simplicity as only veterans can do.

From Eternia’s attention-grabbing vocals to Rel’s nostalgic and melodic blend of boom-bap production, Free is just as engaging as it is organic.

“I hope people take the whole record in,” Eternia says. “But even if they just take in a song here and there, I hope it leaves them feeling—ANY feeling.”

There’s undoubtedly a feeling of appreciation for the hip-hop world at large and the hope we don’t have to wait another decade for more fire from Eternia.

Free can be supported through all major digital retailers and streaming platforms, along with a limited run of butterscotch-colored vinyl available now for pre-order through Fat Beats.

Tim and Eternia talk about the new album, early influences such as Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee, Shad, and why she took a ten-year break between albums.