Former Black Eyed Peas Member Kim Hill Takes On will.I.am For Whitewashing Her Out Of The Black Eyed Peas

(AllHipHop The Library With Tim)
This week Tim sits down with Kim Hill.
Kim Hill is an original members of the Black Eyed Peas and she talk about the steps being taken to whitewash her out of the history of the Black Eyed Peas by not just management – but Peas’ group leader, will.I.am.
Ms. Hill discusses the racial and gender dynamics at play within the music industry, her early music journey, stories of touring with greats such as A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy, Biggie Smalls and the importance of owning all her publishing rights.
Check out this amazing conversation and then check out Kim’s new company, Next of Kim