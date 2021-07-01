MC Eiht Talks West Coast Hip-Hop, Squashing Beef And Linking With Kendrick Lamar

Compton’s Most Wanted co-founder MC Eiht joins Tim this week for an in-depth conversation about his early influences. The rap legend explains how he went from gang banging to becoming a legendary MC with Compton’s Most Wanted. Other topics include squashing his beef with DJ Quik and his thoughts on the impact the late Tim […]

