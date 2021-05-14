DITC’s O.C. Gives Props To Pharoahe Monch And Organized Noise, Tells An Epic Story About Diddy And Criticizes The Upcoming Big L Biopic!

This week, DITC’s own O.C. checks in on The Library with Tim!

OC is in a class by himself.

This week, the legendary emcee stops by to speak with Tim Einenkel on everything from his debut album, Word…Life to the night Big L was murdered. He also speaks on the project the two artists were working on before Big L’s passing, and his sharp criticism of the upcoming biopic on Big L titled “Put It On.”

O.C. also shares stories when working with fellow artists such as Fat Joe, Lord Finesse, M.O.P, Diamond D, AG, Buckwild, Organized Konfusion, and tells an epic tale of almost signing to Bad Boy, and why Diddy “threw him out of” his office!