Two legendary hip-hop forces – Talib Kweli and Diamond D – have come together to form the new group Gotham. Check out this interview where they explain why they started the group, their chemistry together and much more!

This week, Tim talks to Talib Kweli and Diamond D about their new album, Gotham.

The Brooklyn MC and Bronx MC/Producer break down the making of the album, discuss Kanye West and “MAGA MCs,”as well as career alternatives other than just being a hip-hop artist.

The two craftsmen also list some of their favorite hip-hop dynamic duos and which producer they’re bringing into a rhyme battle.