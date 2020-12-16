The Library With Tim Einenkel, Chuck D. And AllHipHop

Chuck D.
By : / Categories : The Library With Tim / December 15, 2020

Rap legend Chuck D. checks in on The Library With Tim Einenkel for an in-depth interview about Public Enemy's history, life on the road, politics and more!

(AllHipHop The Library With Tim) 

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and HIp-Hop legend Chuck D sits down with Tim Einenkel and AllHipHop.com’s co-founder, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur to discuss Public Enemy’s newest album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, future projects which Flavor Flav as a producer, stories about the late Jam Master Jay, DJ Premier, and DMC from Run-DMC. Chuck also touches on The Beastie Boys, a conspiracy against the Pro-Black Hip Hop movement, the dismantling of the White Power structure, fascism under Trump, watching an African dictator zoom off in a jet, America’s standing amongst the rest of the world and so much more.

