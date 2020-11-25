The Library With Tim Einenkel And Rah Digga

November 25, 2020

Legendary lyricist, podcast host and Flipmode Squad member checks in with Tim for an in-depth interview! Watch now!

(AllHipHop The Library With Tim) 

This week on “AllHipHop.com presents: The Library with Tim Einenkel,” features the legendary artist, Rah Digga.

Rah Digga discusses studying electrical engineering, performing at Lyricist Lounge for the first time, as well as the impact Kool G. Rap, Rakim and KRS-One had on her as an artist.

The New Jersey native talks about her debut album, Dirty Harriet, the 2000 Hip-Hop class, Busta Rhymes, Q-Tip, The Fugees, Bahamadia, and Chuck D. Rah Digga takes us through business lessons learned in music and how becoming a mother helped her focus more on music and career.

