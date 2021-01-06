Jim Jones Speaks On Ending Feud With French Montana And More On The Library With Tim Einenkel

By : / Categories : The Library With Tim / January 6, 2021

Harlem rapper Jim Jones checks in with The Library With Tim to talk about his career, his new projects and more.

(AllHipHop The Library With Tim) 

Jim Jones joins The Library with Tim Einenkel this week to discuss his latest album, El Capo (Deluxe), the impact of church and reggae music on him as an artist, working with Cam’Ron, Fat Joe, T.I., Conway the Machine and Bun B.

Jim also reveals his pick if Lil Kim goes head to head with Foxy Brown in a Verzuz battle and the ending of his beef with French Montana. The Harlem native also tackles the question of how he handles keeping the course with the Tekashi 69s out there in the world.

Tags : exclusives, Jim Jones, The Library With Tim


Scroll to Top