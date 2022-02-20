Alex Panza Is Focused On Music

As he builds his life through his own music, Belgium artist, Alex Panza is focused and locked in on creating beautiful songs for his ever-growing fan base. For him, music has become his lifestyle. He’s obtained a whole new level of focus from his past releases of APWORLD, STUCK IN THE LOOP, and APVERSE, he’s continued to create beautiful sounds while still growing at the same time.

“A daily routine optimized to be as productive as possible, sports two hours a day, more than three to five hours in the studio and the rest, I relax with my family,” Alex Panza said when asked about his day-to-day. By creating a routine and remaining as focused and productive as possible, Alex has created a day-to-day life that fits his life as an artist, a person, and a member of his family. With so much focus on music,

Alex Panza has been putting in the hours for music to ensure his growth and unlock his full potential in his craft. With each passing day, Alex continues to write, produce, and record in his studio. With so many releases already out on Spotify, we can’t help but look forward to hearing more of the latest work from Alex Panza. From studio to Spotify, we’re certainly excited to hear what Alex has been creating lately.

Follow Alex Panza on Instagram: @nza.alex

Check out Alex Panza’s music on Spotify: