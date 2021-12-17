All You Need to Know About Hip Hop Fashion in 2022

Music and fashion have always offered mutual support. Hip-hop music, mostly enjoyed by younger generations, tends to bring new fashion trends in-game. From multi-finger rights, gold necklaces, and sunglasses, up to tennis shoes, hoodies, flannel over shirts, and large spectacles – these are all good examples of classic hip hop fashion. And while many of […]

And while many of the basics are present, new fashion hip hop trends are already present or announced for the upcoming 2022. Many contemporary hip-hop performers and artists lead the trends. From oversized pants with huge pockets and military elements to neon-bright colors and tons of accessories – we will be seeing all of this in the upcoming year. But to put in a context, there are a few trends that will be big throughout 2022:

Every Color is On

Conventional wisdom in the fashion world is that if you select one print, the next thing you do is to balance it with subtle solids and neutral pieces. Now, many performers and show-goers are bringing the opposite: they are wearing all at once. Their boldest, brightest, and probably most beloved prints, all are worn at once. That being said, crimson, sky, burgundy, olive, and citron; all these colors will be highly present in the 2022 collections, painting streets with tons of bright and noticeable colors.

Accessories on a Different Level

Every fashion trend, just like every music genre, brings its recognizable accessories. The hip-hop world, for the past few years, and moving even stronger in 2022, has been doing some fashionable fun – bringing pearls to the scenes. For hundreds of years, pearls have been exclusively considered the classic women’s accessory. But now, singers, rappers, and actors have been embracing pearl necklaces with many different outfits. From sleek fancy suits to everyday tees and cool athleisure. Be ready to see pearls more and more into the men’s world.

Denim Still Goes Strong

Denim had a strong part of the classic trends in the 90s and 2000s. From trucker hats to oversized jeans, there is almost no picture where you will not see denim. Two decades later, the denim is once again walking strong, though mostly in the form of skinny jeans, ripped jeans, or even acid wash jeans. With 2022 in front of our doors, denim will be additionally present in more hip-hop videos, fashion catwalks, and of course, the streets.

Sleeveless Fashion

Tank tops have always been present in the hip-hop world. But now, sweater vests are also coming back, but not only in that monochrome and simple form. From shades of blue and green mixed with pink and gold, up to tight pieces layered on T-shirts. Sleeveless might not be the most common yet, but it will be far more present than before.

As you see, a lot of fashion trends are coming back. And while fashion history might not fully repeat itself, check your wardrobe if you are still keeping those 90s favorite pieces of clothes.

Image source – https://pixabay.com/photos/girl-model-portrait-female-woman-5688101/