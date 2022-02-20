Amplfy Is Just Getting Started

Amplfy is a hardworking, talented artist from Toronto, Canada who is making waves in the music industry. He has reached highs with his recently released music including hitting 100,000 views on his song “Tik Tok” recently. He also has had huge success with his song “P### Loko” which hit 100,000 views in just three weeks on Spotify. Amplfy is an independent artist who works with the talented producer and engineer Blvck Widow.

Amplfy credits Blvck Widow with helping him get into music and says he owes everything in his career to him. He is an extremely hard worker and that is how he got to where he is today. He also credits a lot of his success to being consistent and staying positive which is not always easy. He found more struggles in 2019 when he was diagnosed with a deadly health condition which brought not only physical health struggles but also mental health struggles.

He turned to rap to help get him through this time and a lot of the music he currently is releasing is driven by the emotions he has bottled up for years while dealing with these challenges. However, Amplfy is not giving up and is continuing to make music that will take him straight to the top. He plans to release a new song every 2 to 4 weeks to keep his fans wanting more. He recently had great success when releasing his song “King Status,” hitting 10,000 views on the first night it was released. Amplfy has a big year ahead of him you will not want to miss.

Stream Amplfy’s Spotify here.

Follow Amplfy’s Instagram here.