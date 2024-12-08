Andrew Schulz Warns Kendrick Lamar After Backlash Over Jokes: “He Knows Better”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Andrew Schulz is courting more controversy with Kendrick Lamar via the latest episode of his podcast Brilliant Idiots, which he co-hosts with Charlamagne tha God.

The comedian took aim at the rapper following backlash over a joke Schulz made about a hypothetical sexual interaction with Kendrick Lamar, which many found offensive.

The dispute stems from Kendrick Lamar’s track “Wacced Out Murals” from the album GNX, widely interpreted as a critique of white comedians disrespecting Black women.

Although Kendrick Lamar didn’t mention anyone’s name on the track, Schulz issued a stern warning saying the Compton MC “knows better” than to mention his name.

“He should say if he wasn’t talking about me. What if we end up in the room together and I put his feet in the air?” Schulz said.

Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics on “Wacced Out Murals” followed backlash from an earlier appearance Andrew Schulz made on the ShxtsNGigs podcast, where he joked about Black women in a way some found disrespectful.

Schulz responded with a provocative jab on his Flagrant podcast, igniting widespread controversy.

“He’s talking a lot of s###, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to,” Schulz said, leading to an uproar on social media.

Among those reacting, TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sarcastically questioning, “did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot?”

Ice Cube’s son and Philly rapper Meek Mill weighed in.

White man saying they’ll rape black men openly is extreme … and then say it’s just a joke .., black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2024

“Black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!!”

Schulz defended his comments, denied he was a racist and insisted that his aim has always been to roast everyone equally.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are people who call themselves comedians that oftentimes use it as a smokescreen to just say some really f##### up dumb s##### jokes that are probably racist or hateful and that sucks and that’s just bad comedy,” Andrew Schulz said. “But if you’re being honest…and anybody even online that knows anything about me is being honest, you don’t believe that. You’ve seen me make fun of everybody.”

Schulz also claimed he and his family have been getting death threats from Kendrick Lamar fans since the whole ordeal started.

“Some of the Kendrick stands have been posting s### like telling me they’re going to take out my family on pictures of my child,” Andrew Schulz said. “The most extreme ones on a picture of my eight-month baby are going ‘You better take security everywhere cuz I’m coming for your whole family.’ I don’t blame Kendrick we can’t control what our fans do, but that person I go ‘You’re talking about my kid man.’ I have to screenshot you know who you are.”