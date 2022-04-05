Artist and Producer Momforkingss Keeps Climbing

Making music has been a new and exciting way for Momforkingss to really express herself and de-stress from everyday life.

Always keeping her dreams and visions at the forefront of everything she does, newcomer artist Momforkingss makes herself known throughout the music industry with the debut release of her first tracks.

Making music has been a new and exciting way for Momforkingss to really express herself and de-stress from everyday life. When the onset of the pandemic came and she had a little more time on her hands, she was really able to explore this hobby and turn it into a full-time passion project.

Momforkingss loves all things social media and really appreciates how she can connect with people worldwide and how it really makes it so there is no limit to who you can meet or what you can accomplish. Growing her platform on Instagram has taken her career to the next level, and her latest venture into music should be no different.

Fans are already responding well to her tracks, and she looks forward to releasing even more songs, connecting with her fans, and maybe even performing some live sets later in the year. In the meantime, she is mainly dedicated to getting better at her craft and perfecting it every chance she gets.

https://g.co/kgs/gx669h

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Mefi5LOslya9l1frIAP_g?feature=gws_kp_artist&feature=gws_kp_artist

https://music.youtube.com/channel/UC9Mefi5LOslya9l1frIAP_g?feature=gws_kp_artist&feature=gws_kp_artist

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/momforkingss/1613470395

https://www.instagram.com/momforkings/?hl=en