Artist Sarah P Antonella Is Finding Her New Sound

Never one to back down from a challenge, Sarah P Antonella is a multi-talented artist, writer, and producer with her eyes on the prize. Making it in the entertainment industry has always been a dream of hers, and becoming a musician is one of her greatest decisions yet.

She loves how empowered she feels when she’s making music and is always excited to hop in the studio and put her emotions and words into rhythms and beats. When she was growing up, she recalls some of her biggest idols being musicians, so she’s excited to potentially play that role for younger people coming up today.

Sarah P Antonella takes inspiration from some of the greats today and is excited by the potential of collaborating with them on a track sometime in the future. She knows that experience is the best teacher, so she looks forward to gaining their wisdom and learning from the lessons that they’ve had to go through.

Making it as an independent artist is never easy, but Sarah P Antonella is prepared to put in the hard work and dedication to make it to the top.

