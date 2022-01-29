Children’s Performer Molly Wellon Is Making Kids Smile Through Tough Times with Molly Kidz TV

Childhood is always the best part of people’s lives that we can never get back. This makes this time all the more special to look back on during different phases of our lives. Childhood means games, family, friends, school days, color books, and so much more. Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit the world at the beginning of 2020, it changed our way of life. Not only has it crippled economies, but it has impacted our everyday lifestyles. The worst affected among us are children. With lives restricted indoors, children all over the world are facing the toughest time with no games or friends. The time considered ideal for children to develop their learning and socializing skills have been wasted fighting a pandemic.

Thankfully, the world has people like Molly Wellon who make an effort to ensure children smile even in these challenging times. Molly is a fun and friendly children’s presenter and performer. She is a well-known YouTuber who creates entertaining content for kids on her channel Molly Kidz TV. Molly’s energetic stage presence and amazing way of telling kids stories have earned her over 10K views on multiple videos. However, Molly had a different start to her career.

Just a few years ago, Molly was stuck in a corporate job that did not give her the opportunity to use her skills. She decided to quit her job for good and focus on her passion. Initially, Molly started as a solo performer creating amazing songs for kids, especially preschoolers. Her debut public performance for children was at Gloworm Festival 2021. It earned her positive recognition for her craft, and that’s when she decided to follow her passion and became a YouTuber.

Molly specializes in creating fun-filled, original, and interactive songs for children. She has also recreated some famous classics. Her content has not only put a smile on children’s faces when they were forced to stay indoors but also helped them develop their learning skills. Besides YouTube, Molly has an extensive presence on other digital platforms as well like Spotify and Apple Music.

Her growing popularity over this period has landed her several opportunities to perform for kids live. To further enhance the quality of her content, Molly has hired a team of experts who share the same passion for kids’ content. She and her team work hard to make every video as interesting and interactive as possible. The main idea behind Molly’s humble initiative is to build a space for kids to grow their skills, which are otherwise missing during the pandemic-imposed lockdowns. Her efforts have paid off as many kids have rediscovered the missing part of their childhood through her videos.

Molly wants to inspire kids to dream big and make them feel that they have nothing to worry about. Just like she left her dead-end job to become unstoppable with her passion, Molly wants people to believe in themselves and chase their dreams. She wants to continue to grow her YouTube channel into a fun-filled world for kids. Molly is also looking forward to performing live at various children’s events in the coming years and transforming more childhoods with stories and music.