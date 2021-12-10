D-Lea Releases ‘Rackz All Up In My Pocket’

Rising hip hop artist made his return to the spotlight with his newest song ‘Rackz All Up In My Pocket’. The song starts with a heartfelt message, blazing into a harder beat drop. D-Lea expresses his heartbreak on the track, offering insight into his frame of mind during this part of his career. A melodic […]

D-Lea expresses his heartbreak on the track, offering insight into his frame of mind during this part of his career. A melodic hook and beautifully executed versus glue the track together.

While D-Lea has only uploaded 2 tracks so far, this year, he told us that he has been working on a new project that he plans to drop in the new year.

You can listen to D-Lea here:

Follow D-Lea here:https://www.instagram.com/dylanleazier