David Gongora’s “Lost My Mind” is a Blank Canvas for His Musical Abilities

Through his new music track “Lost My Mind,” David Gongora explores the roots of his musical career and shows us where he started. Listeners are taken on a wild rollercoaster by the tune. The song has dominated the music charts in a relatively short time after its debut. David Gongora’s brilliance has begun to be recognized by fans all around the world.

David Gongora, a Florida native, understands what his fans require. He’s been exposed to the types of music that LA residents favor and enjoy, and he’s tailored his own music to satisfy those expectations. As an Asian American, he uses his music to give us a glimpse into his own culture and ancestry. And it appears like all of his fans are enjoying it.

“Lost My Mind” pays homage to traditional house production techniques while still incorporating David’s unique spin. As an outcome, you get a piece of music that is catchy, pleasurable and makes you want to dance.

