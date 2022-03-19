Kenyan-born producer Desiboy and his new single “Blvd” are shaking things up in Detroit. With sharp creativity and originality, he delivers yet another warm weather track that can best be described as a wild sonic ride through the tropics. The multicultural talent has garnered the attention of multiple major rap and EDM festivals with plans to tour through summer 2022.

Desiboy has his hands in every necessary pot. As a producer, he has credits with some of the biggest names in his region. As a DJ, he stays busy with club and lounge performances keeping his presence felt through the Detroit nightlife scene. As a lead artist, his new song “Blvd” has exploded in popularity and has accumulated Desiboy over 5,000 monthly listeners. With the limelight brightening day by day, it’s no wonder that label offers and festival bookings have been rolling in for the Kenyan-Indian artist. A rapid pace of release and stellar fan connection has put Desiboy at the top of the Motor City rap race.

