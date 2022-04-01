DJ Ronniegg Uses Music As An Outlet

For as long as she can remember, DJ Ronniegg has been involved with music in some way.

DJ Ronniegg is a very busy person. Working full time in finance, the creative sometimes finds it hard to balance her professional life with her dream life. The struggle has only gotten more complicated recently as DJ Ronniegg’s music has started to take off around the world. So far her tracks have been heard by more than 30,000 people to date.

For as long as she can remember, DJ Ronniegg has been involved with music in some way. The creative is well versed in being able to play instruments including the guitar. DJ Ronniegg has plans to release even more music soon.

