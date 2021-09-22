Dr. Dre’s To Pay At Least $4 Million for Estranged Wife’s Fees In Divorce

Dr. Dre currently pays estranged wife, Nicole Young almost $300,000 a month in spousal support, a figure which is set to increase.

Dr. Dre is currently embroiled in a very expensive divorce that just got even costlier. In the most recent development, Dre has been ordered to pay an extra $1.55 million in attorneys fees.

“The Blast” reports that they have obtained legal documents relating to the case and in particular, the temporary order issued by the judge in the case. This latest order takes the total that Dr. Dre must pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young in lawyers fees to more than $4 million. This is in addition to the $2 million he’s already paid in fees and the hefty spousal support he currently pays.

The judge explained the reason for such high fees, basically very good (and expensive) lawyers. According to court papers, Young’s legal tab for celebrity lawyer Samatha Spector can cost up to $1,100 per hour

“The attorney’s training and experience in family law. Ms. Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, certified family law specialists, have significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters. Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable,” the order reads.

The judge had previously ordered that Dre should pay Nicole $293,306 in monthly temporary spousal support and has now further ruled that he must cover the household costs including security, insurance, gardening, taxes, repairs, and maintenance, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2020.

The payments only extend as far as July 2021 and the judge has asked both sides to confer on any additional payments Dr. Dre owes Nicole for household costs by next month.

Nicole Young filed for divorce back in 2020 after 24 years of marriage. Dre recently accused Nicole of stealing from him, something she denies.