Dr. Dre Says Nicole Young Looted His Recording Studio’s Bank Account

Dr. Dre has accused his wife of stealing from his world-renowned recording studio, where he has created hits for rappers like Eminem, 50 Cent and others!

Dr. Dre claims his wife is still stealing money from him. This time, the producer says Nicole Young stole from his recording studio business.

The superstar producer filed new paperwork in court claiming Nicole targeted his Recording One studio, which is located in Sherman Oaks, California.

Dre says Nicole did have the authority to write checks and transfer money in and out of Recording One. But she didn’t have the right to withdraw over $350,000 from the account which “decimated” the account, according to Dre.

Dr. Dre accused his wife of embezzling and stealing money from Recording One and using the loot for her “personal obligations” in breach of her fiduciary duties.

Nicole, who allegedly stole the money while they were married, was barred from having anything to do with the business.

According to reports, Nicole returned the money, but Dre is still going after her for the theft.

And Nicole should not have any issues paying the money back.

Dre currently shells out $293,306 per month in spousal support, as the estranged couple battle over the estate, which has a net worth of almost $1 billion.

Dr. Dre claims Nicole signed an ironclad prenup agreement when they were married in 1996.

Nicole maintains that she signed the agreement under duress and that Dre ripped up the agreement because he was “ashamed.”

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void.”

However, Dre’s lawyer Laura Wasser presented the document in court and said Nicole signed the agreement voluntarily.