Dr. Dre To Pay Ex-Wife Almost $300,000 A Month In Spousal Support

Nicole Young is about to be living free and single with $3.5 million a year coming to her from Dr. Dre.

Rap mogul Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife over $3.5 million a year in spousal support. Nicole Young will now receive $293,306 per month, due at the first of every month.

A recent report by The Blast says that a judge made the order this week in court.

The order says:

“[Dr. Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole Young] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021.” The total equals $3,519,672 per year in support.

Dr. Dre will continue to pay unless Nicole Young remarries, either of them dies or she finds a new domestic partner.

“[Payments continue] until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.” Dr. Dre will also have to pay her healthy insurance, which is very close to what she got when they were married.

READ ALSO: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg And Swizz Beatz’s Sons Starring In New Movie Together

The only thing that he has to worry about is the financial dispute between him and his former wife, Nicole Young.One of the issues (still) at the center of their break-up is whether or not their pre-nuptial agreement is still in play.

Nicole, 51, was seeking more that she received based on a prenuptial agreement that would give her much more from his $820 million estate. She was not able to give proof of said agreement, which she said was destroyed by Dr. Dre, and the result is today’s ruling.

ALSO READ: Dr. Dre Co-Signs T-Pain’s Rant About Unoriginal Rappers