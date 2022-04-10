Fans Can’t Get Enough of Eddie Zhan’s New Single “Through”

Eddie Zhan is a talented musician who has a flair for writing catchy tunes that make you want to dance.

Eddie Zhan has published a new EP with five fantastic songs. “Through,” one of the most well-known tunes, may assist in generating a relaxing atmosphere. The soothing rhythms will raise the listener’s mood no matter where they are.

"Through" is no exception; you can't help but dance when you hear it. As a result, the song has received a lot of positive feedback.

Rumor Records released Eddie Zhan’s debut EP. They deserve praise for mastering and producing such high-quality music. With “Through,” you’ll be up and dancing in no time.

You may listen to “Through” here:

Stay up to date by following Eddie Zhan on Instagram @zhaneddie