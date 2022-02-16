Female Artist Charizmia Sets The Bar

Pop music is dominated almost exclusively by female stars — Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and, as always, Madonna. Engaging in a frantic, complex game — crossing over many genres to keep up with the current caldron of hip-hop, electronic music, and R&B; signing sponsorship deals to make up for the lack of album sales; performing live everywhere from sheikhs’ parties to worldwide arenas — these women are the pop business now, and they’re not feeling particularly shy about telling us that.

Their primary message has become one of being the woman you actually have to be behind the scenes to succeed today: powerful, outspoken, and in control. Charizmia whose real name is Charismia Paige born and raised in Dothan Alabama aspires to be the world’s biggest female hip-hop star wants to be a top pop star, She has become an expert at modeling the ways that women can wield power in the industry. But she has also drawn attention to the ways in which power can be embodied by a woman standing up for herself and speaking her own mind. Charizmia continues to spark the music industry releasing hits like Crazy, lavish, Dream, and many more.

Her success story dates way back to before she entered the music scene. After enlisting in the military at the age of 18 she served up until four years. Sooner she would find happiness elsewhere leading her to withdraw from the military. She then decided to start her own truck delivery business whereas she would make the funds to support her passions and dreams. She later stepped into the music scene releasing her first track lavish. Lavish”. Lavish is a song about the way Charizmia wants to live her life.

“I just want to live my life lavish going hard grinding for times I ain’t have s###,” Charizmia wrote. During the interview with All Hip-Hop Magazine, she was asked to define the meaning of lavish and this is what she said. “ To me, being able to live a luxurious lifestyle is the definition of lavish. I grew up in poverty and could never afford fancy items. I couldn’t stand living in misery any longer, so I had no choice but to find a way out.

I was able to realize my aspirations and live the life I imagined through trusting in God and visualizing my desires.” Fans quickly gravitated to this song. Fans compare Charizmia to artists like Nicki Minaj or Megan Thee Stallion. Charizmia plans on releasing an album this summer. Make sure to keep all tabs on her!

