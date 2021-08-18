From Black Excellence to Black Elegance, Jay and Bey New Faces of Tiffany Brand

The LVMH owned company, Tiffany & Co has chosen Jay- and Beyoncé to be the new faces of the brand.

Megastar couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been heavy proponents of the “Black Excellence” movement from its inception. Now, they are extending the message further, sashaying into Black elegance after being selected as the new faces of Tiffany & Co.

The LVMH owned company, Tiffany & Co has chosen Jay- and Beyoncé to be the new faces of the brand. LVMH acquired the company back in January this year. They have since updated the brands’ image to appeal to younger customers. In an attempt to distinguish themselves from the old look they adopted the slogan “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany”.

Beyoncé revealed the news herself in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Covering the “Icons” edition of the magazine, Bey spoke about the inspiration behind her latest Ivy Park Rodeo collection and shared news of the appointment with Tiffany.

This move is just the latest in the long line of power moves for the music industry’s biggest power couple.

Jay is currently embroiled in a historic bid to open a sportsbook. His The Parent Company also just hired the first Black CEO in a large public cannabis company.

Bey is continuing her moves in the fashion industry with her latest Ivy Park Collection.

A stunning ad featuring Queen Bey herself highlights the star’s Houston roots, the inspiration behind this collection.