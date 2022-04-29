Goodbillions: Intense Emotion Creates Music Your Audience Can Feel In Their Souls￼

It is no secret that artists feel more intensely than other people. This emotion can shine like a beacon through their work. Whether it is music, painting, photography, or sculpting, feelings are directly communicated through that artist’s medium of choice. For Goodbillions, that medium is music. He does not hold back when writing a song but instead lets his creativity flow with emotion. The result is raw to the point of primordial. His lyrics run the gambit of human experience, complete with beautiful music that adds even more of an impact to what is being said.

Like so many other artists, Goodbillions thinks and feels on a different level than those who do not fall into this group of creative genius. He calls it a blessing and a curse. A blessing is that artists can have transformational experiences that define what it is to be human. Happy moments are euphoric, but like the rest of life, you have to take the bad with the good. Goodbillions explains that it can be excruciating when an artist is faced with the dark side of emotions.

Pain, anger, despair, loneliness, and betrayal resonate much more deeply and thus have significant impacts. These impacts can result in masterpieces. For musicians like GOODBILLIONS, great songs can be inspired by painful emotions. While there are countless feel-good tracks out there that happen to be terrific pieces of music, it is the titles that pull at our hearts that are truly memorable. These tracks are nothing less than someone baring their soul and sharing a deeply personal experience with the world.

Goodbillions points out that the most creative people can often be battling a host of problems. There is staggering evidence that artists endure mental health issues because they do have a deeper connection with reality. Goodbillions somberly points out that since songs are often emotional manifestations, it is not a coincidence that so many songs resonate with the masses globally. The human experience can be challenging enough, and those who feel more intensely often create masterpieces to give themselves a creative outlet.

On the other hand, Goodbillions advises, “Often people think that all is well amidst the success and the spotlight artists earn; however, even creative geniuses need someone to be just there and be their rock.”