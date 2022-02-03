Hardy Indiigo Plans to Take His Creative Brand theCHLDRN to the Next Level

2022 is going to be a massive year for Hardy Indiigo as he plans to drop a plethora of new music.

Hardy Indiigo is a French music producer, fashion designer, and philanthropist. Hardy Indiigo started his creative journey as a young man in Paris, France. He always intuitively knew that he had a special talent for creating but never had a way to channel that energy. When he was 13 years old, he fell in love with composing his own music. He quickly discovered his natural talent for the production side of music. Hardy Indiigo has a keen ear for melodies which allows him to mix different genres and cultures into his music. He was inspired by 90s hip hop and eventually put his own twist on it by adding in Congolese tunes.

In 2005 Hardy Indiigo made the courageous decision to move to New York City. Hardy got his first major break when he met Madonna through a mutual friend and ended up working with the artist for 10 years. Hardy Indiigo even had the pleasure of producing the platinum record “Superstar” on her MDNA album. Hardy Indiigo has also produced multiple hit songs for world-renowned artist Kehlani.

Currently, Hardy Indiigo is an independent artist signed under his own creative agency, theCHLDRN. “When people listen to my music, I want them to feel like they sonically traveled to different parts of the world.” Hardy Indiigo describes his music as Congo, New York, and Paris. It is a beautiful style of music not commonly heard in today’s era of music.

In Addition to Hardy’s success as a music producer, he has thrived in the fashion industry as well. In 2012 he created Atelier Indiigo, which is an accessory line, and CØLØRS Fashion Brand in 2019. His creative genius has not gone unrecognized as he has been blessed to put his creations on artists like Chris Brown, Beyonce, 50 Cent, and Rihanna.

2022 is going to be a massive year for Hardy Indiigo as he plans to drop a plethora of new music. In Q1 fans should expect a new single in preparation for the rest of the year. Be sure to follow Hardy Indiigo and follow his illustrious career as he takes theCHLDRN to the next level.

