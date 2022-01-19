Here’s How Joilson Melo is Rocking the Stage as a Multitalented Enigma:

When people look at present-day artists, they are looking for something more than just talent. They need to have a common understanding with the person before they are invested in their music. Joilson Melo is one such person people really like listening to, full of passions, talent, and an unwavering effort to do his best. By profession, he is not only a hip-hop, rock, and indie artist but also a lawyer based in Sinop-MT Brazil.

Recently, Joilson Melo shared how wonderful of an experience it was to record these tracks, come up with them and go through the entire process of piecing together the entire album. “Music is a very important part of my life, and I say this not because I am a musical artist, but because it has impacted my life in general. So many Brazilians will feel the same, which is one of the main reasons why I am motivated every day to face any challenge. It is my belief that I can create music that can make everyone vibrate in positive energy. Whether it is at the beginning of the day, or as it is about to end, everyone deserves to feel relaxed. My music is meant for this exact purpose. I want to share my experience of music with everyone else, and help them accomplish greater things”

It is not easy being a multi-talented individual, people often assume life becomes automatically convenient when a person is investing their time in two or more things. Although difficult in practicality, Joilson Melo has mastered the art of dividing his time to prioritize the need of the hour and work accordingly. To sum it down, it is not always possible for him to divide his time definitely because music does not come at his pacified time, instead it must be natural to be really a work of art. This is why Joilson Melo has dedicated a lot of his time to producing music albums, never backing down on his dream, despite working constantly and consistently towards his professional law career too.

Joilson Melo has worked extremely hard in the past year to come up with 13 unique tracks from the album genesis mystery. With great enthusiasm, Joilson Melo had made a lot of effort in the year 2021, however, the release had been postponed due to the pandemic situation. Even in these difficult times, Joilson Melo has managed to keep his spirits up and keep working for what he has always dreamed of. Releasing in January without any further delays, music lovers finally get to experience the true beauty of unparalleled talent. One of the only artists managing to pull off electronic music flawlessly, this album genesis mystery is going to become a phenomenal hit among Brazilians, as is deserved. You must tune in to join the audience who have been waiting for this breakthrough in electronic music!